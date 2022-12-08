John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf offer thoughts on surprise teams, top rookies

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes possible moves for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, top rookies, the winning culture for the Boston Bruins and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

Previous story
Our History in Pictures
Next story
American WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

Just Posted

The city is asking Rossland residents to check out their first draft of the Recreation Master Plan and provide feedback. Photo: Jim Bailey
Attn: Travel delays postpone Rossland’s Recreation Master Plan sessions

West Kootenay Transit stuffed the bus last month for local food banks throughout Greater Trail, and will be starting up its Red Mountain ski bus route on Dec. 10. From left: Kelly Hutchison, Bill Hicks, Trevor Stach, and Sherry McCuaig, GM of West Kootenay BC Transit. Missing: Brenda Simonetta. (Jim Bailey photo)
Red Mt. ski bus back on schedule

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister

Electric rates are set to increase Jan. 1.
FortisBC increasing electricity rates by almost 4% in January