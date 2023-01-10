Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
B.C. senior tracks his shrinking environmental impact for over a decade
Next story
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

Just Posted

Randall Hopley covers his face as he is taken into his sentencing hearing the courthouse in Cranbrook, B.C. in this photo taken Wednesday, July 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Parole board recommends charge against sex offender Hopley, who abducted Sparwood boy

Seven Summit students participated in an Avalanche training program. Photo Credit: Daniel Ouellet
Seven Summits: Forecasting safety for backcountry

One Nelson Police Department officer has died and another is critically injured after they were caught in an avalanche near Kaslo. File photo
Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured

Photo: Unsplash
Trail woman conned of $1,000 in puppy scam