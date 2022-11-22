The Burden Family. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The Burden family reveal their finance strategies for their real time reno

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, now that the project is complete and the Burdens have moved back upstairs, they realize the basement has been trashed.

Are they ready emotionally and financially to tackle another renovation in the basement? Tune in with host Jennifer-Lee Gunson and special guest Alisa Aragon-Lloyd, mortgage broker specialist, as they explore the Burdens’ financial strategies and future options.

“The one thing we didn’t mention is now we have to furnish our space,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “So, a lot of funds have been going towards purchasing a dining table, a sofa, a kitchen table and chairs and I had no idea the cost associated with all these things.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Food and housing costs impact West Kootenay living wage numbers

Just Posted

Fire at 425 Rossland Ave. Monday night. Photo: Submitted
Raging house fire in Trail Gulch Monday night

“We encourage everyone to support Light-Up on December 2, and donate to our local healthcare sites to ensure your contributions improve patient care right here in the Kootenay Boundary,” says Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Diego PH/Unsplash
Light Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day returning live to Trail mall

Living wages 2022 graphic. Image: Skills Centre
Food and housing costs impact West Kootenay living wage numbers

Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie Nathan Presley stopped 43 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Friday. Photo: Stephen Piccolo
KIJHL: Revelstoke Grizzlies, Sicamous Eagles ground B.V. Nitehawks