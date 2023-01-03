Ami McKay, President and Principal Designer at Pure Design. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Framed! Interior Design Planning

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Interior Design choices impact all facets of homebuilding. More than just surface material, Ami McKay, President and Principal Designer at Pure Design, frames her home design journey with wisdom, insight and finding that golden thread.

Co-hosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Birth of 9 calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales
Next story
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes saying ‘partner’ was behind SickKids attack

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters defenders had a difficult time corralling Cranbrook Bucks forward Jeremey Tremblay, as the recent acquisition tallied four goals in their home-and-home series last weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters look to rebound after losing home-and-home vs Bucks

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023