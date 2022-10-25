Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following the Burden family through their real time renovation

TODAY IN BC: Electrical and plumbing work is completed for permitting

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on Itunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, emotions are waning and the dishes are piling up in the basement. Getting to the rough-in stage and past permitting has taken some muscle and perseverance.

Do the Burdens have what it takes to see this through?

Join host Jennifer-Lee Gunson as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B renovation.

“The home features a new combination boiler/hot water heater,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “Upgrading has been a big highlight with a new efficient, on demand unit. The temperature in basement is more consistent, with less noise, and we are anticipating savings on the gas bill, too.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityTrending Now

Previous story
Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony
Next story
Ombudsman slams military’s treatment of injured reservists, rangers

Just Posted

Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. Photo: Submitted
‘The Geography of Memory’ book tour stopping in Trail

L-R: Scott Daniels, Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society for Jubilee Place; Helen Graham, Rotary Club of Trail; Mike Ramsay, Rotary Club of Rossland; and Juris Harlamovs, Rotary Club of Waneta. Photo: Bob Alton
Trail, Rossland, Waneta Rotaries join hands to help low-income seniors

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks battled the Kimberley Dynamiters to a shootout victory in Kimberley on the weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey
B.V. Nitehawks win shootout thriller in Kimberley

Kootenay Lake is seen here from Pilot Bay. Experts say the West Kootenay needs more climate change data. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Local experts call for more West Kootenay data to adapt to climate change