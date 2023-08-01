PODCAST: Connecting the outdoors to your indoor living space

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Connecting the outdoors to indoor living space improves the livability of your home, naturally. Huckleberry Landscape Design shares outdoor strategies including solutions to mitigate heat islands, the health benefits of a dunk pool, and the ease and benefits of clover-blend grass.

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as they get inspiration to help you design the best outdoor living spaces for your home.

‘There’s a phenomenon called a heat island. If you have an area with high or solid surfaces, the concrete’s going to radiate that heat longer. It’s a feedback cycle that just builds on itself. You can dramatically cool the area with a single tree, strategically placed, to provide shade and break up the space,’ said Victor Kulla.

