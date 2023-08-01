Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once. (HAVAN photo)

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Connecting the outdoors to your indoor living space

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Connecting the outdoors to indoor living space improves the livability of your home, naturally. Huckleberry Landscape Design shares outdoor strategies including solutions to mitigate heat islands, the health benefits of a dunk pool, and the ease and benefits of clover-blend grass.

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as they get inspiration to help you design the best outdoor living spaces for your home.

‘There’s a phenomenon called a heat island. If you have an area with high or solid surfaces, the concrete’s going to radiate that heat longer. It’s a feedback cycle that just builds on itself. You can dramatically cool the area with a single tree, strategically placed, to provide shade and break up the space,’ said Victor Kulla.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. minister: Duty on softwood lumber exports to U.S. ‘unjustified
Next story
B.C. announces action to eliminate hepatitis C

Just Posted

Referee Grant Tyson is one of eight hockey officials and linespersons from the West Kootenay who were selected to officiate in the BCHL this season. Photo: Jim Bailey
Eight West Kootenay referees go all-in with BCHL

An estimated 16,000 people are living with chronic HCV infection in B.C. Photo: Unsplash
B.C. announces action to eliminate hepatitis C

B.C. ministers stress that U.S. duties are hurting people on both sides of shared border, increasing material costs for Americans and creating uncertainty for B.C. forestry professionals and communities. Photo: Unsplash
B.C. minister: Duty on softwood lumber exports to U.S. ‘unjustified

The Castlegar Fire Department has put out two suspicious fires in two days. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Fire Department puts out second suspicious fire in two days