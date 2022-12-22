John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

Previous story
Fraud costs Nelson non-profit organization $600,000
Next story
Canada’s population growing faster than it has in decades: StatCan

Just Posted

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Nelson CARES’ office in Nelson. The non-profit organization says nearly $600,000 was stolen from its account at the Nelson and District Credit Union. Photo: Tyler Harper
Fraud costs Nelson non-profit organization $600,000

The photo above is from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives. The original can be scanned and then returned to the donor.
Our History in Pictures

Image: RCMP logo
Accused shooter at Trail ambulance station served time for manslaughter