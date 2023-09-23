PHOTOS: Community rallies to honour slain B.C. RCMP officer

A memorial has been set up at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment in Maple Ridge to honour Const. Rick O’Brien, who was killed on Sept. 22 while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A memorial has been set up at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment in Maple Ridge to honour Const. Rick O’Brien, who was killed on Sept. 22 while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A memorial has been set up at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment in Maple Ridge to honour Const. Rick O’Brien, who was killed on Sept. 22 while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A memorial has been set up at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment in Maple Ridge to honour Const. Rick O’Brien, who was killed on Sept. 22 while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

After Ridge Meadows RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien made the ultimate sacrifice for his community on Sept. 22, government officials and organizations from all corners of the province are coming together to mourn his death.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Mountie killed, 2 other officers injured in Coquitlam incident

As the @460km runners continue to make their way to Ottawa to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, we mourn the tragic loss of yet another officer – RCMP Ridge Meadows Cst. Rick O’Brien. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and colleagues. #heroesinlife pic.twitter.com/LJJnf8U1Ck — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 23, 2023

Our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues at Ridge Meadows RCMP and with the family of Cst. Rick O’Brien. Cst. Rick O’Brien was killed in the line of duty today. You will see our officers wearing this blue ribbon, it signifies the loss of one of our own, the loss of a… pic.twitter.com/G9H7P79gXV — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 23, 2023

Outside of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment in Maple Ridge, a memorial has been set up, with dozens of flowers, candles, and notes being dropped off in memory of Const. O’Brien.

READ MORE: First responders salute fallen Ridge Meadows officer during procession in Pitt Meadows

Our hearts are heavy tonight after hearing about the tragic loss of Constable Rick O’Brien. We had the privilege of working with Rick in the district and he will be deeply missed by our staff and students. Constable O’Brien had a wonderful sense of humour and an amazing ability… pic.twitter.com/WPwKnNnrDP — School District No. 42 (@sd42news) September 23, 2023

The mayors of both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have also released statements, calling the incident a tragic reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day in service of their communities.

Tomorrow is the BC Law Enforcement Memorial for all police and peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty. This year, the death of @RidgeRCMP Constable Rick O’Brien yesterday will weigh heavily in the hearts of everyone honouring this day. #NeverForget @BCLEMemorial pic.twitter.com/ILsKyzwbPB — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 23, 2023

“The news of this tragedy has shaken the heart of our community, and it will take time to truly process the loss and the impact,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy.

“The people of Maple Ridge will rally around the families and entire force as they face the difficult days and weeks ahead. We share our humble gratitude and respect for Const. O’Brien and all the dedicated police and peace officers who make the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe.”

Pitt Meadows Mayor Nicole MacDonald shared similar sentiments, saying she was devastated to hear about the death of a local officer.

“My heart breaks for the family and fellow officers,” said Mayor MacDonald. “Thank you to all the men and women who selflessly respond to the call and put themselves at risk for the safety of the community.”

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP honoured for valour

An online fundraiser has also been set up by the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation to help collect money for the family of Const. O’Brien.

The fundraiser has already surpassed $40,000 in less than 20 hours, with the NDF Benevolent Foundation saying that all of the funds (minus the GoFundMe fees) will go to Const. O’Brien’s family to assist with any upcoming expenses.

Donations can be made by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-cst-obrien.

Maple RidgeMountieRCMP