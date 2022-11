This photo from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives.

Learn more about the role Rosslanders have played in war and peace at the Rossland Museum or library

As we prepare for Remembrance Day tomorrow, we wanted to share this photo of the 1963 Armistice Day service at the Rossland Cenotaph – located at Esling Park at the time.

Come by the Museum or the Rossland Public Library to check out our Veterans Week special exhibits and learn more about the roles Rosslanders have played in war and peace and find more Veterans’ Week information on our website: rosslandmuseum.ca/news/2022-veterans-week.

Remembrance DayRosslandVeterans