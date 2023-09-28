Delta Mayor George Harvie says criminal activity is “rampant” in the port due to a lack of funds for policing. (Grace Kennedy file photo)

Delta Mayor George Harvie says criminal activity is “rampant” in the port due to a lack of funds for policing. (Grace Kennedy file photo)

Organized crime corrupting B.C. ports, mayor expects problem to get worse

Delta’s George Harvie says more police resources needed to fortify security in wake of new report

A new report about policing of Metro Vancouver port terminal facilities says there’s “literally no downside” for organized criminals to set up shop, and one British Columbia city is sounding the alarm.

Delta Mayor George Harvie says the city commissioned the report about the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Roberts Bank Terminal amid “rampant” criminal activity due to a lack of funds for policing.

The report by consultants Peter German and Doug LePard, both former police officers, examines the past and present state of port security since the disbanding of the Ports Canada Police in 1997.

It says B.C. ports have been corrupted by the infiltration of organized crime groups, including the Hells Angels, as well as Russian, Asian and South Asian criminal organizations and Mexican drug cartels.

Harvie says the lack of police resources dedicated to port facilities means criminal activities such as drug trafficking will only get worse, highlighting the need to “fortify” Canada’s ports to protect communities and national security.

The Roberts Bank Terminal is the country’s largest container terminal and handles upwards of three million containers annually, and expansion plans will see that number increase to more than five million once completed.

READ ALSO: Container shipments drop at Port of Vancouver along with the economy

CrimePorts

Previous story
Masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics as respiratory illnesses rise
Next story
Province announces expanded travel supports for rural cancer care

Just Posted

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Province announces expanded travel supports for rural cancer care

L-R: LeRoi Foundation board directors Scott Daniels, Marylynn Rakuson, and Debbie Wallace promoting their umbrella cookies at the Trail market. Photo: Submitted
Help fill the ‘Umbrella Fund,’ every little drop helps

Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Do you recollect the Annable tunnel?

L-R: Addison Oberg and Sarah Benson-Lord, from the Trail Museum and Archives, will have stations, or interruptions, set up in the museum for the community to learn about the 94 Calls to Action brought forth by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Photo: Sheri Regnier
All welcome to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Trail Riverfront Centre