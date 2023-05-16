Open burning banned across the Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 and Category 3 opening burning will be banned across the Southeast Fire Centre effective Thursday, May 18, at noon. (Photo/RDCO)

Open burning across the Kootenays will be banned starting at noon on Thursday, May 18.

The prohibition applies to Category 2 and Category 3 fires across the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District and the Selkirk Natural Resource District.

Campfires remain a permitted activity, according to an info bulletin.

Category 2 fires are defined as burning material in one pile or two piles concurrently not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width, or burning grass stubble that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

Category 3 fires are defined as burning material in three or more piles concurrently not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width, burning one or more windrows, each not exceeding 200 m in length or 15 m in width, and burning grass stubble that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

The ban, which applies to all public and private land, will remain in place until Oct. 28, 2023 or until the public is otherwise notified.

Contravening fire bans can bring severe consequences.

Tickets can run as high as $1,150, or administrative penalties can be as high as $10,000, with larger possible fines if convicted in court, along with a requirement to pay all firefighting costs.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.



