Okanagan man charged with uttering threats at Trail business

The afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, Trail police responded to a complaint of an intoxicated, hostile man who had allegedly threatened to assault another guest of a business located in the 2000 block of Glenwood Drive, in Trail. (near Glenmerry.)

Mounties located the suspect, a 53-year-old West Kelowna man. Police report that he was intoxicated and became aggressive toward the officers.

The RCMP say when an officer presented a conducted energy weapon (stun gun) in response to the man’s assaultive display of behaviour, he suddenly became cooperative with police.

Officers took the man into custody without incident and lodged him in the Trail detachment cellblock until sober.

He was later released on conditions.

The man is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Jan. 5, to face one count of uttering threats.

