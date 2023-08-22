Norns Creek wildfire north of Castlegar grows while Goose Creek calms

The Goose Creek wildfire, 15 kilometres north of Castlegar near Pass Creek, is now under control.

The lightning-caused fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The fire is receiving a full response from BC Wildfire Service that includes helicopters, planes and at times over 30 ground crews working at once.

The perimeter is reported as 10.41 hectares as of Tuesday morning.

Structures are not currently threatened and there are no evacuation orders or alerts in effect at this time.

Windy conditions and the wildfire smoke that moved into the area last week have affected the fire and the ability of crews to fight it.

Upper Norns Creek wildfire

A new lightning-caused wildfire was discovered Saturday, Aug. 19, to the west of the Goose Creek fire.

The Upper Norns Creek fire is estimated to be about 100 hectares and out of control as of Tuesday.

It is receiving a modified response from BCWS. This means the fire is managed using a combination of techniques with a goal of minimizing costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire. This response method is used when there is no immediate threat to values.

Rain began to fall in Castlegar on Tuesday morning with the potential to reduce fire activity.

