Nicolas Jimenez. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nicolas Jimenez. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nicolas Jimenez departing ICBC to become president, CEO of BC Ferries

Jimenez spent close to 20 years with the insurance corporation

The head of B.C. insurance corporation is shifting his transportation focus.

After close to 20 years with ICBC, most recently as president and CEO, Nicolas Jimenez is leaving to lead BC Ferries instead.

ICBC’s board of directors made the announcement Tuesday (Jan. 17), calling Jimenez’ departure a loss for the company.

“We look back on his contributions to ICBC with admiration and appreciation,” board chair Catherine Holt said in a statement.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Ferries for comment.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesBusinessICBC

Previous story
Fired B.C. RCMP officer fails to get federal judge to overturn 2016 dismissal

Just Posted

Two adults and an infant have died after a collision near Thrums on Monday. File photo
Two adults and a newborn killed in vehicle collision near Castlegar

Nelson Police Department Const. Wade Tittemore (left) died in an avalanche while backcountry skiing north of Nelson on Jan. 9, 2023. His colleague Const. Mathieu Nolet (middle), seen with Chief Donovan Fisher, was critically injured in the incident. Photo: City of Nelson
Private funeral service to be held for Nelson police officer

Gary Boyle
Look up to the Kootenay skies this month and spot a bright comet

On behalf of Rossland Ladies Auxiliary #14, Joan Lafond donates $8,000 to the Legion via Ray VanDen Nieuwenhof, past president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #14 (Rossland). Photo: Submitted
Ladies auxiliary donates $8,000 to Rossland Legion