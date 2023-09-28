New masking rules for B.C. to be revealed today

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be speaking today on recommendations both for citizens’ daily lives and the health-care system. Adobe stock

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says an announcement is coming Thursday on new rules for the province’s health-care facilities, include masking.

Dix did not provide any specifics Wednesday, but said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be taking people through the evidence and make recommendations both for citizens’ daily lives and the health-care system “that will be implemented.”

Dix says the province has previously stated it would expect “enhanced masking” in health-care settings for the respiratory illness season in the fall but did not say whether the new rules will be mandatory.

The minister says ensuring people who are already sick in hospital have the maximum protection possible during the season is important.

The minister says Thursday’s announcement will also include details of the province’s fall vaccine campaign for both COVID-19 and influenza.

In April, the province ended its universal mask mandate in health-care settings, which was put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

