Music and kindness go hand-in-hand with Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year

The community is encouraged to show their Silver City Days spirit and join the celebration of Peter Makortoff as Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in St. Michael’s gym. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Wow and “WOW” were the two words that came to Peter Makortoff’s mind upon hearing he was chosen as Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year.

“I was somewhat in shock and overwhelmed,” Makortoff recalls of the news behind an April 18 door knock by Tom Hart from Knights of Columbus. “I couldn’t believe it, but now that it’s finally sinking in, I feel so honoured and so proud.”

Makortoff has countless fans from his decades of guitar playing and singing in local bands; though, the last several years preceding the pandemic he was on stage solo bringing the oldies but goodies to seniors’ dances.

Now, his arthritis keeps him from strumming most chords. His voice, however, remains euphonious and Makortoff’s vocal tracks are more popular than ever after his outdoor gigs brought joy to a whole new audience during the dark years of COVID.

His 21 performances from the front yard of his East Trail home brought together hundreds of people yearning for company and live music. (Approval was given by the city, and all public health rules and regulations from 2020 to 2022 were followed.)

“People were sitting on lawn chairs in small family groups, all appropriately seated, on the dead end street or in the large parking lot near his house to enjoy his music and singing,” his award nominators explain. “It was always so much a time for lifting the spirits of those who came to listen.”

Makortoff says the dead end street proved to be incredibly handy for his outdoor gigs, which brought him a certain peace as well.

“This was my way to give back to this great community since there was no live indoor music in our area during those three years,” he told the Trail Times. “And I was incredibly happy to fill this three-year gap.”

With COVID restrictions over, Makortoff has picked up right where he left off by bringing his musical prowess back inside to well-attended seniors dances held every few months in the Trail Memorial Centre as well as to seniors in care.

“As we all know, music and the dancing that ensues, are known to promote, maintain, and restore one’s mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual health,” shares Margot Wright, recreation therapist, Columbia View Lodge. “As care providers we definitely see the positive responses from our residents when the talented Mr. Peter Makortoff performs at the lodge.”

The smiles, tapping of fingers and toes, singing, dancing and the many other reactions are truly heartwarming, Wright says adding, “As a bonus, Peter and his wife Paula are true gems, they interact with everyone, visiting and chatting throughout the gatherings.”

The amount of time and musical joy that Peter has given to residents, their family members and Bridges visitors at Columbia View Lodge is tremendous, Wright shares.

“His music resonates with everyone, and he always arrives with a smile on his face and happiness and kindness in his heart.”

Makortoff was a teenager when he picked up his first guitar and taught himself to play, by ear, the classic “Wildwood Flower.” Busy with work at Teck Trail and raising two daughters, he took a 15-year hiatus from playing in bands to use precious spare time to travel with his wife and girls.

At the age of 60, his love of music was rekindled. Alongside his roadie and bestie, wife Paula, he’s been bringing music and kindness to the ears of many ever since.

As well, he has mentored many musicians to learn their art of bringing joy to people through music.

Makortoff will be recognized as Citizen of the Year on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. in the gym of St. Michael’s Catholic School in East Trail.

The Knights of Columbus encourage the community to show a groundswell of spirit and come out to celebrate Makortoff and all those citizens of the year that came before him.

This award ceremony, on hiatus since 2020, is the official launch to Silver City Days which starts Wednesday, May 10, in downtown Trail.

Makortoff is playing at a May 10 seniors dance in the memorial centre. Registration is required, call 250.364.0888.

