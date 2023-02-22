Free public skating will start Feb. 22 and go until the end of March in the Kids Rink at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey

Murphy Foundation funds free public skating

The family-friendly free skates are scheduled from Feb. 22 until the end of March

Trail residents can enjoy free public skating starting today, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Courtesy of the Murphy Family Foundation, the free skating events are part of their significant funding contribution of over $1-million toward the Kids Rink improvements and free community programming over a six-year period.

In total, over $700,000 USD (approximately $945,000 CDN) will go towards Kids Rink infrastructure improvements in 2023 and $170,000 USD (approximately $227,460 CDN) to support free programming.

As part of the upgrades, the rink will see a new concrete floor to help maintain ice during the summer months, new arena boards, and improvements to the ice-level viewing area.

The project is scheduled to start in June 2023 and will continue throughout the summer.

But from now until the end of March, the family-friendly free skates are scheduled for Wednesdays from 5:45 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 1 to 2 p.m. and 7 to 8:15 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.

The first Sunday of each month is free sensory-friendly skating in the Kids Rink.

Free rentals are available at the Skate Shop.

The city encourages everyone to check the schedule before attending free public skating as the times may be moved or cancelled in the event of a special booking. View the schedule at www.trail.ca/PublicSkating.

Free public skates will also continue from April to June. More information and the schedule will be posted soon.

For more information, contact Trail Parks & Recreation at 250-364-0888 or 250-364-0858.

