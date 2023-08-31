Update: Motorcyclist fleeing police at time of Trail accident

The B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) Road Safety Unit released further explanation of the motorcycle incident on Hwy 3B on Saturday, Aug. 25.

According to police, at approximately 11:35 am, an officer with the BC Highway Patrol Integrated Road Safety Unit was conducting speed enforcement on Hwy 3B in Trail, and travelling in an unmarked police vehicle when he was passed by an aggressive driver on a motorcycle.

Police said that a 50-year-old Fruitvale man operating the motorcycle was traveling at over 40 km/h above the posted speed limit and the police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the motorcycle after activating his police emergency equipment.

“The motorcycle rider responded by crossing the double solid line in to oncoming traffic and accelerated rapidly to speeds in excess of double the posted speed limit,” said BCHP media relations officer Cpl. Mike Moore in the release.

BCHP said the officer halted his pursuit after determining that the risk to the public by the fleeing motorcycle and the continued risk that would be created by a pursuit outweighed the need to stop the offender.

“The motorcycle rider’s subsequent dangerous driving resulted in him failing to stop at a traffic signal-light and he collided with a vehicle turning across his path at the intersection of Highway 3B and Marcoline Drive, approximately 5 km away from the location of the attempted traffic stop.”

Police reported that the motorcycle rider sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The occupant of the second vehicle was not injured.

“These events remind us all why it is important to follow the rules of the road and always remain vigilant when driving,” added Moore. “BC Highway Patrol would also like to thank all those involved for their assistance with the investigation.”

Read: Motorcycle accident in Trail, man in critical condition

City of TrailRCMPRossland