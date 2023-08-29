Motorcycle accident in Trail, man in critical condition

Trail RCMP responded to an MVI on Saturday involving a motorcycle and another vehicle

A man is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident on Hwy 3B at a Waneta intersection in Trail.

Trail RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident on the 1600 block of Marcolin Dr. on Saturday, Aug. 26 just before noon.

According to Trail police, the accident involved a 50-year-old Fruitvale man riding a motorcycle and another vehicle.

“The man was critically injured and transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for emergency care,” Trail detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Times. “He remains in critical condition. No other parties reported injuries at the time of the incident.”

The intersection was cordoned off for hours after the MVI. BC Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and will provide further updates.

