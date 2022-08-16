More than 30 lightning fires still burning across West Kootenay

Lightning storms sparked at least 40 wildfires in the West Kootenay over the last week.

In the area north of Castlegar and south of Slocan City between Lower Arrow Lake and Nelson, there were still 11 fires burning as of Tuesday.

All of those fires have remained small and most are classified as being held or under control by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

Also hard hit was the area between Nakusp and Shelter Bay where nine fires were burning as of Tuesday.

Three of those fires are classified as out of control, but all remained small.

Three new fires were discovered east of Burton on Monday (Aug. 15).

The largest fire in the region continues to be the Briggs Creek fire near Kaslo. It has grown to 1730 hectares and is considered a fire of note.

BCWS reports the fire continues to exhibit characteristics of a smoldering surface fire with pockets of low vigour surface fire.

One helicopter and 19 firefighters were assigned to the fire as of Tuesday. Additional helicopters and air tankers are available as needed.

BCWS says small-scale ignitions will continue to be conducted at Briggs Creek.

