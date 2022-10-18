Mock emergency training at Trail Regional Airport, Thursday

Flights will not be affected; however, the airport will be closed to the public

Staff from the Trail Regional Airport (YZZ) local RCMP, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, and BC Ambulance Service will be conducting a full-scale emergency exercise at the airport on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pacific Coastal Airlines flights will not be affected; however, the airport will be closed to the public during this time.

“As noted in the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs), the operator of an airport must conduct a full-scale exercise every four years,” said Enrico Moehrle, YZZ manager. “The exercise must be based on scenarios that relate to a major aircraft accident and must include the assembly and deployment of fire-fighting, policing and medical services organizations.”

In addition to fulfilling requirements in the CARs, the exercise is a great learning opportunity for all the organizations involved. “Each organization plays a vital role in an emergency situation and we need to work collaboratively as a team to ensure a prompt, efficient and effective response” said Moehrle. “Once we conclude the exercise, we look forward to the debrief to discuss the sequence of events that were successful as well as identifying any shortcoming in order to ensure that we are ready should a true aircraft incident or accident occur.”

About the Trail Regional Airport

Situated in the valley along the mighty Columbia River, the Trail Regional Airport is a gateway to world-class outdoor recreation and employment opportunities in the West Kootenay region. Serviced by Pacific Coastal Airlines, YZZ accommodates approximately 22,000+ travelers annually. The 4,200 square foot terminal, built in 2017, provides designated drop-off and pick-up zones, ample short-term and long-term parking, a business lounge, a kids’ corner, and a spacious waiting area with easy and convenient check in.

