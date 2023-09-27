Construction work is taking place on Highway 22. Stock photo

Minor delays expected during 2-week highway project south of Castlegar

Work will take place on weekdays for the next two weeks

A culvert replacement project is underway near Fairview on Highway 22 south of Castlegar.

The project is expected to last two weeks and motorists are advised to expect minor delays and to watch for crews and large equipment.

The work is being done by Ministry of Transportation maintenance contractor Yellow Road and Bridge (YRB). Work will take place on weekdays from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can call 250-693-5609 if they see any problems or have a concern at the site.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
