Meet your Rossland City Council candidates

Meet your Rossland candidates running for council in the Oct. 15 election. File photo

Eliza Boyce Hello! I’m Eliza. I’m running for council because I love Rossland, and I want to keep it just as awesome for many years to come. I work as the Chief of Staff for an electric bike component company, doing operations and management. My job is to solve high-level company problems, bring in systems to make things more efficient, and manage the company finances. I’m excited to bring this expertise to the Rossland city council. As a homeowner, I’m deeply invested in the future of Rossland. I love the outdoors, and care about preserving natural spaces to share with all of the diverse life that calls them home. A few years ago, I took a break from engineering to become a wilderness guide and outdoor educator. It’s rare to find someone who’s both a certified outdoor guide and a Professional Engineer, but I think that it’s a great combination for Rossland. Since arriving in Rossland I’ve been active in the community, volunteering with Scouts (currently the Treasurer) and starting the YAN Queer Youth D&D Group (now taken over by the kids, yay!). I’m excited to preserve the amazing community spirit of Rossland while helping to manage the growth of the town in a way that benefits everyone who lives here.

Paul Evans I am a 25-year resident of Rossland, a single father of three, living with my youngest daughter Saskja in the big yellow house on the corner of Leroi and Queen. Australian by birth, and now a proud Canadian citizen, I am passionate about this city, its wonderful people and the outstanding lifestyle it offers. As a member of council, I would bring a wealth of business, construction and quality control expertise to the running of our beloved city. It would be my goal to ensure that the community as a whole is well served. I spent 20+ years in the heavy construction industry, in the operations and management of power generation, mining, oil/gas projects. I supervised and coordinated technical implementations and site inspections on large multimillion dollar projects around the world. It would be an honour to bring my deep knowledge and breadth of experience of managing complex, multi-stakeholder initiatives to Rossland’s current and future projects. My fiscal and logistical strengths would be an asset in keeping costs in check as our city grows. The demographics of Rossland are changing. While we welcome new residents, we need to find ways to encourage established families to stay and to make it affordable for them. Residents do not want this place to be another Whistler. I am committed to exploring ways to maintain Rossland’s vibrancy while keeping seniors and long-term families here and encouraging new residents to be part of our community. I am also committed to the long overdue acknowledgment of the Sinixt Peoples, their culture and values. These are gifts we all should embrace - their shared lessons are pivotal to life as we know it. It would be my sincere privilege to serve you as one of your council members. I pledge to work for you with responsible governance and planning. I hope you will give me your vote on election day and together we can continue to shape our city into the fantastic home that it is!

Craig Humpherys My name is Craig Humpherys, and I am running for a position on the Rossland City Council in the upcoming Municipal elections. Several people in town have thanked me for “stepping-up”. I appreciate this support and am encouraged by the response. I have lived in Rossland since 1993. In that time my wife and I have raised two children and have enjoyed a life that could only have been lived in a town like Rossland. I have been involved in many groups over the years including Red Mountain Volunteer Ski Patrol, Rossland Winter Carnival, and Red Mountain Racers. Additionally, I worked as a trail builder for the KCTS and have been a soccer coach for both the Rossland Youth Soccer league and the J.L. Crowe High school team. I am also a member of the Rossland Friends of Refugees and I have also been part of the First Aid team on the annual Seven Summits Poker Ride for the past 16 years While I currently work for Canada Post in Trail and Rossland, for many years I worked in silviculture as a tree planter and supervisor in B.C and planted approximately two million trees in that time. I have also worked for a construction company in town building timber frame homes. I have studied business and have diplomas in Horticulture and Permaculture and continue to have an active interest in small scale local food production and food security issues. Over the years, Rossland and its people have given so much to me and my family. For this I am grateful and wish to give back. I believe myself to be a reasonable, open-minded individual that has the capacity to reconcile differences and bring common sense to the fore. I believe that my role as councillor is to ensure responsible, stable governance to the City and will work diligently to do so. I believe that the vision for Rossland as outlined through the OCP, while aspirational, is solid document that we should all work toward. If elected, I look forward to working with the other councillors and mayor in creating a vibrant, respectful, and responsive council we can all be proud of.

Stewart Spooner Stewart arrived in Rossland in 1991, finding his sense of place and purpose in the community and its active outdoor lifestyle. He has been a committed organizer and advocate ever since. As the operations manager with the Kootenay Columbia Trails Society since 2000, Stewart has been instrumental in developing the network of recreational trails surrounding the Community. As a founding director with the Friends of the Rossland Range Society he contributed to the founding, planning and development of the Rossland Range Recreation Site, and he has contributed in large and small ways to numerous other events and initiatives. From a long history of engagement with local issues and as an incumbent councillor, Stewart brings a wealth of experience in, an understanding of, and relationships within local government, a track record of respectful, thoughtful, and open engagement, and a perspective grounded in the values of sustainability, affordability, and community cooperation to the challenges that Rossland faces.

Richard Kemick My name is Richard Kemick, and I am running for city council. I have worked in municipal recreation since arriving in Rossland five years ago, and I am currently the chair of the Rossland Library Board. I have enjoyed speaking with Rosslanders over the past couple weeks about municipal issues they are most concerned with, and I have a couple of ideas that I’m excited to work with council in pursuing. I believe we need sustained funding for our recreational and educational facilities. Having robust facilities that operate to the best of their potential will ensure our schools stay open and Rossland continues to be a welcoming space for individuals and businesses. City council should continue our commitment to the environment. Taking actions such as greening the city vehicles, the promotion of zero-scaping, and having year-round bear bins to scale back our reliance on curbside pickup are a few of the initiatives I support. I also want to work with council to establish a grant for residents who have to travel to Vancouver or Kelowna for medical treatment; this grant would reimburse some of the costs associated with accessing specialized care from our remote community. Furthermore, I will advocate for the discontinuation of Air BnBs since these rentals are harmful to both access to housing and our overall sense of community. I understand that these commitments rely on the continued investment by residents. To help alleviate some of this burden, I believe council should reassess our development cost charges, readjusting them to ensure that development with Rossland occurs for the benefit of all residents, new and old. If you have read all this (and can prove so by answering a brief quiz), I’ll buy you a beer at the Eagles next time we’re there.

Maya Provencal I am a born and raised Rossland-er. I left the area in 2016 to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in political science and to start my career in the public sector. I just couldn’t stay away, though, so my partner and I bought a house and moved back to Rossland last year! I am hard-working, curious, empathetic, passionate, and community-minded. I have 7 years of experience as an environmental educator and community organizer, having worked with governments and non-profit organizations at all levels. Locally, I have worked with the Rossland YAN and now Neighbours United (formerly the West Kootenay EcoSociety) where I manage the organization’s climate campaigns. I am also currently pursuing a Master’s degree in community development. I am not a single-issue candidate; the role of a city councillor is not to push a specific agenda but to make decisions that will result in the best possible outcome for their constituents and for future generations. One of my strengths is my ability to consider multiple viewpoints and the interconnectedness of issues when making decisions. I lead with the understanding that decisions can not be made “in a vacuum” but instead need to take multiple factors into account, including community input, environmental impacts, accessibility, budgetary constraints, and equity and inclusion. If elected, I will ensure that diverse perspectives are considered in the decision making process by increasing council’s engagement with the public; for example, I would like to work with city staff to create a youth council, live-stream council meetings, and continue the use of engagement tools such as surveys, public hearings, and stakeholder meetings. Outside of my professional and academic life, I enjoy spending time with family, enjoying the outdoors with my partner and our dog, reading, traveling, and indulging in reality TV.

Brian Pistak I was born and raised in Rossland and have always been very proud of the place I call home. I met my wife here, who is also a lifelong resident, and Rossland is where we raised our three sons. I have a keen interest in the history of Rossland and have spent many years learning about those who built the city and I am actively involved in helping to preserve this history. I am a small business owner and although Rossland has always been my home, I have worked across Canada and as far away as South America. I have served as the President of the Lower Columbia All First Nations, as well as on the Board of Directors for the Rossland Museum. I grew up on the ski hill and continue to share in the joy this brings to so many locals and visitors. I strongly believe in the importance of preserving the history of Rossland and as the city grows, maintaining the fibre of a family first community. I also believe in protecting and retrofitting current buildings and infrastructure. If something can be saved, it should be, rather than tearing down and starting anew. I believe in fiscal responsibility and being frugal while ensuring a safe environment that meets current codes and standards. I believe in maintaining the atmosphere of a small welcoming, healthy place to live. I am pro development. Having said this, it is important that development never overshadow the essence of what makes Rossland such a desirable place to live.

Sam Troy My name is Sam Troy and I have been an engaged member of our Rossland community for almost 30 years. Since 2006 I have been the dispatcher at Red Mountain Resort; your most often first point of contact for all mountain resource needs requiring help in situations of injury, missing and disoriented persons, lift openings and closures, etc. The position has taught me much about listening carefully, communicating clearly with multiple agencies, and problem solving by consensus in a timely manner. I am also a professional silviculture forestry worker. Planting trees, managing crews, surveying, brushing, etc. Additionally, I have been an auxiliary worker and private contractor first aid attendant for the Southeast Fire Centre over the past many years. I have an astute perspective and respect for how interdependent my environment and my economy are. I have held many other consistent “odd” jobs during my working career which further support my lifelong efforts to be a useful citizen. All of these combined experiences of useful occupation are what motivate me to want to become an elected member of our city council. I have much respect for the efforts and decisions made by our previous councils. It would be an honour to continue nurturing those guiding achievements, and to strive to implement further prescient decisions which would further benefit our community. I am most keen to learn more about the dynamics of the process between city council and the bread and butter of city operations. I am an excellent and diligent knowledge seeker, researcher and communicator. I am ready to be an accessible and progressively active team member of our next Rossland city council.

Tim Thatcher I was born and raised in Rossland, bringing up two children and a granddaughter. I worked as a Teck firefighter for 36 years, and am now retired and enjoying all of what Rossland has to offer. I volunteered many years on the Red Mountain Ski Patrol and the Rossland Fire Department. I was on City Council from 2011-2014. Rossland has a bright future and I would like to help guide it on a positive path, for all citizens. City taxes are a major concern to me. We don’t want to price residents out of town. We want to have the ability to attract young families, and make seniors feel they can afford to stay. More senior and affordable housing is crucial for this to happen, and it has to be accomplished in partnership with private developers. We have to protect the assets we have and be able to maintain them. We have to ensure the arena and curling rink remain a viable community sport complex, that is affordable for all user groups. Our infrastructure is aging, and work will be required. Building reserve funds is key in paying for these projects. With zero emissions goals set for 2050, considerable planning has to continue to achieve the guidelines. We will have to prioritize spending, so we can afford to reach the desired outcome. Coming out of a pandemic, businesses have paid a price. We should be open for business, encouraging new, and supportive of the present businesses. I hope everyone gets out to vote on October 15th. The future is in your hands.

Lisa Kwiatkowski My name is Lisa Kwiatkowski (pronounced: Quiet-Cow-Ski), and I’m delighted to be running for a Councillor position in the City of Rossland! Rossland became my home in November 2020, after two decades in Vancouver. I have loved every minute living here - and have not missed any opportunity to get involved in the Rossland community since arriving. I bring a significant amount of governance and leadership experience with my candidacy for Councillor. I am the CEO for a national youth non-profit (working remotely); serve on the Board of Directors for Sport BC; serve as President of the Rossland Winter Carnival Society; serve as President of the Muddbunnies Riding Club BC; and am a former Board Chair for Motivate Canada. Prior to these roles, I worked in major sport events, including the Vancouver 2010, London 2012, and Sochi 2014 Olympic & Paralympic Games. The diversity of my leadership experience has enabled me to successfully manage complex information, competing interests and to make informed decisions. In just under 2 years in Rossland, I have also volunteered for the Rossland Football Club; supported the most recent Canadian census as an Enumerator; and, worked as a poll worker in the most recent Federal elections. In my recreation time, I can be found leading ‘leisure rides’ with the Rossland chapter of the Muddbunnies mountain bike club, and skiing the groomers up at Red. I view the opportunity to serve on Council as both a responsibility and a gift. I am an open-minded leader with a collaborative approach and aim to continue the focus of Council on good governance, informed decision making and fostering positive resident and city employee relationships. I sincerely look forward to continuing to dedicate the next 4 years to serving this community, and meeting more of my neighbours along the way.