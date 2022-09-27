Meet your candidates for Rossland Mayor

Longtime residents Kim LaFond and Andy Morel are running for the Mayor’s seat in Rossland

The Rossland Municipal election is looming and the race for Mayor is between two long standing citizens in Kim LaFond and Andy Morel. Voting day is Oct. 15. Photo: Jim Bailey.

As we approach the Oct. 15 municipal election, the Rossland News will run submissions from mayor and city council candidates starting with the race for Rossland Mayor.

Kim LaFond

I was born and raised here in Rossland. I attended MacLean Elementary and RSS and after post secondary education I raised my own family here.

Throughout my years, I spent time volunteering for many of our local community groups, committee’s and non-profits. I was president for many years of the Royal Canadian Legion branch 14, and have served on the executive consistently. I was a Rossland city councillor for two terms, serving from 1999 to 2005. My kids are now raising their young families here and I want them to grow up in a Rossland where an active lifestyle is affordable to them and they have access to the amenities provided for a great childhood, filled with sports and arts and culture opportunities. I want to keep our arena, pool, library and museum as amenities for our families here in town.

I want to keep the Arts and Culture alive such as the Golden Fever Follies and Rossland Light Opera Players and the many other extracurricular community groups.

We need these amenities and the facilities to stay here to keep a self-sufficient and thriving community.

One of my other passions is keeping our seniors here, in their homes and in the town they have lived in for many years.

We need to ensure they have affordable and appropriate housing and access to the varying degrees of resources and support to allow them to stay in their community.

I strongly feel we need to keep the maintenance and revitalization of our roads, sewer and water systems ongoing.

I support economic growth and development, but not at the expense of our existing services. I am aware of the climate change issues that affect our town and I support the local initiatives towards helping the most prevalent problems for Rossland; i.e. protection against drought and the severe wildfire risk.

I am here for the community, I will listen to residents’ concerns and I will give accurate and informed responses. I want a healthy and respectful democratic environment where communication and transparency are held at utmost importance.

Andy Morel

I am hoping to earn your vote for Mayor of the City of Rossland. As councillor for the past eight years and Representative to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary for the past council term, I have gained knowledge and experience needed to help shape Rossland’s future.

I have loved the community since moving here 24 years ago. I have seen substantial change as Rossland has grown into a vibrant, year-round tourist destination with renewed energy and an increased active population. I am proud of the two previous councils’ accomplishments.

Working together we have:

• Built a strong, highly competent, and productive management team and staff

• Completed infrastructure projects, upgraded roads and walkways, and developed trail corridors

• With community support, completed major arena and Miners’ Hall upgrades

• Secured substantial funding from provincial and federal governments for conservation and climate resiliency initiatives

• Conceived, designed, and are constructing our Workforce housing complex, Rossland Yards, to open Spring, 2023

I am dedicated to making our community even better by continuing to:

• Advocate for seniors’ housing and daycare spaces

• Support our Firesmart and Green Link Trail programs

• Work with citizen input and our consultants to develop a recreational Master Plan

• Support the rollout of the curbside organics pickup and composting programs and the sewage treatment plant upgrades

• Refine our asset management plan to ensure grant funding for future city property and utilities infrastructure upgrades

I am a past board member for Rossland Council for Arts and Culture and Black Jack Ski Club. I have owned and operated a retail store, worked in home improvement, and health care management. I am a cross-country ski instructor, a backyard farmer, father, and doting grandfather.

In my spare time I can be found either working on my home retrofit, gardening, and tending to my bees, or enjoying the Kootenay outdoors.

