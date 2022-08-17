Meet bikers riding for veterans at Trail Legion on Thursday

The Rolling Barrage is show of brotherhood strength, and unity to conquer the stigma of PTSD. Image: Trail Legion

The Trail Legion is inviting the community to drop by their hall — located on Columbia Avenue in East Trail – and meet all the riders raising money and awareness for Canadian veterans.

The Rolling Barrage Motorcycle Ride will be coming through Trail and stopping at the Trail Legion on Thursday, Aug. 18 at approximately 11 a.m.

This is a ride that starts in Nova Scotia and makes its way to Burnaby, raising funds and awareness for PTSD.

There will be approximately 85 riders.

“Please stop by and check out the bikes and meet the riders,” the Legion said.

What is PTSD?

PTSD is a psychological response to the experience of intense traumatic events, particularly those that threaten life. It can affect people of any age, culture or gender. Although we have started to hear a lot more about it in recent years, the condition has been known to exist at least since the times of ancient Greece and has been called by many different names. In the American Civil War, it was referred to as “soldier’s heart;” in the First World War, it was called “shell shock” and in the Second World War, it was known as “war neurosis.” Many soldiers were labelled as having “combat fatigue” when experiencing symptoms associated with PTSD during combat. In the Vietnam War, this became known as a “combat stress reaction.” Some of these people continued on to develop what became known, in 1980, as post-traumatic stress disorder.

