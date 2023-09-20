(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Man presumed drowned at Lake Windemere, police say

BC RCMP are reporting that a 26-year old man presumably drowned while swimming in Windermere Lake, Invermere on September 16, 2023.

Police say the man was on the lake with his friends, and was seen to be in distress while swimming. He then went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency crews responded and Search and Rescue, Windermere Fire and RCMP members are continuing to try and locate the man. Police reported Tuesday, September 19 that he had not yet been found.

Police are not releasing any further information out of respect for the family.

READ: Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake

READ: Elk Valley RCMP, emergency services respond to drowning at Lake Koocanusa


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Love The Rossland News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New B.C. disaster preparation, response and recovery laws coming soon
Next story
B.C. gym teacher banned after sexually exploiting teen student

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP follow the scent

The truck smashed through the gates of Andy Bilesky Park and went down an embankment. Photo: Submitted
Truck smashes through gates at Trail little league diamond

This BC River’s Day, Neighbours United invites you to join us in celebrating all that the Columbia River provides with a river bank clean up. Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the park gazebo, gloves and garbage bags will be provided, be sure to wear appropriate clothing. Photo: Jim Bailey
Shoreline clean-up goes Sunday at Gyro Park in Trail

The Osoyoos Indian Band has signed a cooperation agreement with West High Yield Resources on the proposed Record Ridge magnesium mine project southwest of Rossland. (Illustration courtesy the Mining Association of B.C.)
Osoyoos Indian Band signs agreement for magnesium mine near Rossland