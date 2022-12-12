Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large

A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large.

The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning at the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford after they were notified by BC Ambulance Service. Police located a pedestrian struck by the Dodge truck who died of his injuries on the scene. The Dodge Ram fled and was located crashed nearby. The pedestrian’s vehicle was also parked roadside and sustained damage from the crash.

The APD Major Crime Unit is now in control of the investigation and are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from people who travelled along Lefeuvre Road from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Road from 272nd Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 10 to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Those with information are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

