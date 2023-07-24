(File photo)

(File photo)

Man dies 2 days after being released from B.C. police custody

IIO investigation launched after man was arrested, taken to Oceanside RCMP cells on July 18

A man has died in hospital, two days after being released from police custody in Parksville.

According to a news release by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the man appeared unwell while being released from police custody on July 19.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) were contacted and transported the man to a hospital for treatment. The man was found to have suffered a serious injury. He died in hospital on July 21.

The IIO was notified of the incident on July 20, when police became aware of the man’s serious condition.

The investigation continues and will determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death.

Information provided by the RCMP states that in the evening on July 18 police responded to calls regarding a man allegedly causing a disturbance in the 100-block of Island Highway West. Police arrested the man and lodged him in cells at the Oceanside detachment.

READ MORE: Looming RCMP cost hike concerns some members of Parksville council

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Your community. Your news. Sign up for our free Newsletter and follow us on Twitter.

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha
Next story
2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert

Just Posted

The intent of the Rossland Yards housing project is to provide rents affordable to low and moderate income workforce. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland affordable housing project delayed to August

Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley
A great Kootenay ‘Faith’

Grizzly bears have special significance to the people of B.C. culturally and symbolically. Additionally, in western Canada, they are designated federally as a species of special concern. Photo: John Thomas/Unsplash
B.C. looking for input on grizzly stewardship, bear viewing

Bronc rider and former Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset wins Pritchard, B.C. rodeo earlier this month. Photo: contributed
Trail fighter’s rankings on the rise in rodeo and Muay Thai