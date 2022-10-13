Man charged with impersonating a doctor found dead in downtown Trail

Trail RCMP believe the man was electrocuted while attempting to climb down a power pole

A man arrested for impersonating a doctor is believed to have died of electrocution in Trail on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

At around 7 a.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a report of the sudden and suspicious death of a 39-year-old Trail man in the 1500 block of Bay Ave.

Trail RCMP, with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, conducted an investigation into the man’s death.

Officers determined that just before 6 a.m. the man had climbed onto the roof of a building before attempting to climb down a power pole to return to the ground.

“Officers suspect the man inadvertently made contact with the live wires attached to the power pole and was electrocuted,” read the release. “The man likely was killed immediately upon electrical contact and fell from the power pole to the ground.”

According to the RCMP release, the same man was arrested at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 6. After breaking into locked offices, he was confronted by staff and claimed to be a doctor at the hospital.

When staff did not believe him, witnesses reported the man went on a crime spree, causing considerable damage as he broke into offices and other secure locations inside the facility.

The accused then barricaded himself inside an office until police arrived. The man was facing several criminal charges related to that incident.

“We would like to thank the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and EHS for their assistance, and everyone in the community who helped us bring this tragic incident to a conclusion,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Trail RCMP had released the man from police custody on several conditions, and said that he would be closely monitored by law enforcement while in the community.

The incident will be turned over to the BC Coroner Service for further investigation.

Read: Man arrested for impersonating doctor and going on rampage at Trail hospital

City of TrailCrimeDeathRCMP