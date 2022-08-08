James Caughhill and his dog Muck are seen here at the Nelson Campground. They are walking across Canada to raise funds for pet-friendly shelters. Photo: Tyler Harper

James Caughhill and his dog Muck are seen here at the Nelson Campground. They are walking across Canada to raise funds for pet-friendly shelters. Photo: Tyler Harper

Man and his dog walking across Canada for pet-friendly homeless shelters

James Caughhill and his dog Muck made a stop in Nelson

A six-year journey across Canada to raise funds for pet-friendly homeless shelters made a stop in Nelson last week.

James Caughhill and his dog Muck have been walking from St. Catharines, Ont., to Vancouver since September 2016, taking a break each winter before carrying on.

Caughhill’s journey began when he lost his home and was told he would need to leave behind his former dog Muckwah to enter a shelter if he wanted to keep his welfare benefit. That, he said, is unacceptable.

“Companionship is amazing. I have somebody to talk to all the time. I have somebody to sing to that doesn’t criticize the fact that I can’t carry a frickin’ tune.”

Caughhill, who turns 60 on Aug. 16, has earned media attention across Canada for the walk, which he is documenting in a series of books called Walking to the Rockies with Muckwah. The money earned from the books he says will be spent on setting up shelters in Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

He hopes the trek west to Vancouver ends in the fall, after which he will return to Ontario for the winter then resume a walk east to St. John’s, N.L.

READ MORE:

‘They deserve it’: Homeless should be protected under B.C. Human Rights Code, commissioner says

Langley shooting victim’s family hopes to leave legacy in honour of Paul Wynn

BC Housing CEO to step away after recent attacks on unhoused people, threats to himself

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: 13 caribou in maternity pen released into the B.C. wild
Next story
Olivia Newton-John, beloved star of Grease, dead at 73

Just Posted

James Caughhill and his dog Muck are seen here at the Nelson Campground. They are walking across Canada to raise funds for pet-friendly shelters. Photo: Tyler Harper
Man and his dog walking across Canada for pet-friendly homeless shelters

Salmo RCMP is searching for Harsha Paladugu, who was last seen on his way to Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted
UPDATE: Search suspended for missing man who attended Shambhala Music Festival

The U15 Rebels put in a strong performance at the U15B BC Fastball Championship last month placing fourth out of 16 teams at the tournament in Port Alberni. Photo: contributed
West Kootenay U15 Rebels put in great showing at provincials

Trail’s first Rainbow Pride Crosswalk was painted near the Riverfront Centre in spring of 2019, and close to the rainbow garden in Jubilee Park. Addison Oberg from Pride Trail B.C. is excited to team up with Trail’s IncrEdible Farmers’ Market on Aug. 13.(Sheri Regnier photo)
IncrEdible Market proud to host Pride-Trail event