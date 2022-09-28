Main entrance at Trail hospital closed for renovations Oct. 1 to Oct. 4

The emergency department entrance is not impacted by this work

People who rely on Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in Trail are advised that the main entrance will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 for minor remediation work to the concrete.

To allow for the construction, patients and visitors will temporarily be directed to the ambulance bay entrance at KBRH. Signage will be in place to direct people to this temporary alternate entrance.

The emergency department entrance is not impacted by this work. Patients requiring care in the emergency department will continue to use the normal emergency department entrance.

Interior Health thanks patients and visitor for their patience as ongoing improvements to the regional hospital continue.

