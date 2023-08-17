St. Eugene’s Church. Photo by Paul Rodgers

St. Eugene’s Church. Photo by Paul Rodgers

Ktunaxa community declares state of emergency in response to drug, gang-related deaths

ʔaq’am Community north of Cranbrook is reeling from the drug poisoning crisis, gang-related violence

The ʔaq’am Community has declared a State of Emergency in response to drug and gang-related deaths and violence, following a tragedy that claimed the life of a resident last month.

The declaration follows meetings between ʔaq’am Nasuʔkin, Council and Elders, and outlines five calls to action to protect elders, children and families.

“Our recent community tragedy is the direct result of gangs and those affiliated with gangs pushing drugs in our community which has created the conditions for violence and death to occur,” reads the declaration posted online by ʔaq’am administration.

READ: Deceased woman found in vehicle near Cranbrook identified

The calls to action include asking ʔaq’am residents to be vigilant in reporting criminal activity to RCMP and Council, calling on the federal and provincial levels of government to fulfill investigative and prosecutorial responsibilities for drug and gang crimes on community lands.

Additional steps include sending out the declaration to Ktunaxa communities in the Kootenays, as well as in the United States, along with associated provincial and federal law enforcement agencies.

ʔaq’am is also reviewing the budget and revenue sources to determine how to support residents who are living with a drug addiction to access services they need.

Further steps include preparing for active monitoring of ʔaq’am lands, as well as engaging with legal counsel to determine what authorities ʔaq’am can exercise through the use of urgent laws enacted under the land code, or traditional laws around banishment.

Indigenous people are disproportionately affected by the drug poisoning crisis in the province, according to the First Nation’s Health Authority. In 2022, Indigenous people represented 16.4 per cent of toxic drug poisoning deaths in B.C.

Two years ago, governments of the Ktunaxa Nation Council, including Yaq̓ it ʔa·knuqⱡiʾit (Tobacco Plains), ʔakisq̓ nuk, Yaqan Nuʔkiy (Lower Kootenay) and ʔaq̓ am (St. Mary), previously declared a mental health state of emergency, citing impacts from past and present post-colonial trauma, compounded by the toxic drug crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Sign up for the Cranbrook Townsman’s newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Warning issued for high winds/lightning storm approaching southeast
Next story
BREAKING: Evacuation orders, local state of emergency in effect due to West Kelowna wildfire

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Music in the Park is being moved to the Charles Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail on Thursday, Aug. 17. Photo: Jim Bailey
Attn: Music in the Park moves to Charles Bailey Theatre tonight

Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on Columbia Basin Trust’s draft Plan, which will guide its activities into the future. CBT file
CBT seeks public input on draft management plan

RDKB reminds Fruitvale and Beaver Valley residents water conservation is at Stage 3.
Stage 3 measures still in force for B.V. Water Service