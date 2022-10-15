Kootenays votes: 2022 results

Check out municipal election results from around the Kootenay region

The Black Press Media team is covering municipal election races from across the Kootenays.

Here are the results so far. Check back for updates:

Castlegar chooses McFaddin as mayor by narrow margin

Wayne Price elected as Mayor of Cranbrook

Town of Creston announces new mayor and council

Fernie elects Nic Milligan as mayor

Everett Baker projected as Grand Forks new mayor

Oszust wins third term as Golden mayor, new council elected

Kimberley votes: Results are in for City Council, wastewater plant referendum

Janice Morrison elected Nelson’s mayor

Trail elects a new mayor and council

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionElection 2022kootenay