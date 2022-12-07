Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy has been appointed B.C. Minister of Finance by the province’s new premier David Eby.

Conroy has been the forest minister for the last two years and was the minister of children and families before that. She replaces Selina Robinson, who will now take over the post-secondary education portfolio.

Conroy has represented the West Kootenay in the B.C. Legislature since 2005. Castlegar News requested an interview with Conroy, but she was not immediately available.

Eby has created two new ministries — housing and emergency management/climate readiness — bringing the cabinet to 23 ministers and four ministers of state.

The new cabinet:

• Agriculture and Food — Pam Alexis (new to cabinet)

• Attorney General — Niki Sharma (new to cabinet)

• Children and Family Development — Mitzi Dean (unchanged)

• Citizens’ Services — Lisa Beare

• Education and Child Care — Rachna Singh (new to cabinet)

• Minister of state for child care — Grace Lore (new to cabinet)

• Emergency Management and Climate Readiness — Bowinn Ma

• Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation — Josie Osborne

• Environment and Climate Change Strategy — George Heyman (unchanged)

• Finance (includes Columbia River Treaty) — Katrine Conroy

• Forests and minister responsible for consular corps. — Bruce Ralston

• Health and minister responsible for Francophone affairs — Adrian Dix (unchanged)

• Housing and government house leader — Ravi Kahlon

• Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation — Murray Rankin

• Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation — Brenda Bailey (new to cabinet)

• Minister of state for trade — Jagrup Brar (new to cabinet)

• Labour — Harry Bains (unchanged)

• Mental Health and Addictions — Jennifer Whiteside

• Municipal Affairs — Anne Kang

• Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills (includes immigration/foreign credentials) — Selina Robinson

• Minister of state for workforce development — Andrew Mercier (new to cabinet)

• Public Safety and Solicitor General (ICBC) — Mike Farnworth (unchanged)

• Social Development and Poverty Reduction — Sheila Malcolmson

• Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport — Lana Popham

• Transportation and Infrastructure (BC Transit and Translink) — Rob Fleming (unchanged)

• Minister of state for infrastructure and transit — Dan Coulter (new to cabinet)

• Water, Land and Resource Stewardship — Nathan Cullen

