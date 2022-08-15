Kootenay Toadfest returns to Summit Lake

Toadfest is a free, fun, family event, coordinated by the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program

Toadfest is a celebration of the toadlet migration across Hwy 6 and will run Aug. 17-18 at Summit Lake. (Photo contributed)

After a two year pause due to the pandemic, Toadfest is back this summer at Summit Lake Provincial Park just outside of Nakusp.

Toadfest is a free, fun, family event, coordinated by the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) with support from the Province .

“We started Toadfest in 2010 to raise awareness about the research and habitat restoration projects we fund to support western toads in the Summit Lake watershed,” said FWCP’s Columbia Region Manager, Crystal Klym in a release. “There are many partners working together to help the toads—for example the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has recently installed a second purpose-built toad tunnel under the highway.”

It’s about connecting with, and raising awareness about local species including the western toad. Toadfest is a great opportunity to learn about the toads’ natural history, life cycle and habitat needs and to get up close and personal with local amphibians, insects and reptiles.

Toadfest happens each summer, when the toadlets emerge from Summit Lake and migrate to higher ground across Highway 6.

At Toadfest there will be door prizes, lots of kids’ activities, and many exhibitors including the Slocan River Streamkeepers, Slocan Lake Stewardship Society, Arrow Lakes Environmental Stewardship Society, Okanagan Nation Alliance, Kootenay Community Bat Project, Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society, Trail Wildlife Association, and a native bee specialist.

It’s the only place where you can buy Toadfest T-shirts, with all proceeds going to local conservation projects.

Toadfest goes on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information call 250-777-2591 or go online to fwcp.ca/toadfest.

The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and public stakeholders, to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

