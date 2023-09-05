The Kootenay Healthy Living Expo goes one day only on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waneta Plaza. Photo: Jim Bailey

Kootenay Healthy Living Expo coming to Trail Sept. 17

“Eat-Move-Think-Thrive” covers all aspects of physical and mental health, fitness, and diet

The Trail and District Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a refreshed Kootenay Healthy Living Expo at the Waneta Plaza on Sept. 17.

Formerly called Kootenay Lifestyle, the new expo organizer vetted applications and selected 30 different experts from Greater Trail that can help residents live a healthier and more active life.

“Our team is working tirelessly to carefully curate this Expo to showcase our local experts within the healthy living sphere, across this beautiful region we call home,” said Erika Krest, executive director, Trail chamber.

Tagged with the mantra “Eat-Move-Think-Thrive,” the healthy living sphere covers all aspects of physical and mental health, fitness, and diet.

The event will feature exhibitors, expert speakers and demonstrations that promote holistic and western health practices, green initiatives, food sustainability, physical and emotional well-being, nutrition, and wellness.

Attendees will have the opportunity to collect information, experience it in the moment, as well as purchase products and services.

“We have vast experts in this sphere locally so we are tapping into their knowledge and expertise to bring this Expo together,” said Krest. “And providing an exclusive spot for them.”

The expo will be spread throughout Waneta Plaza, benefiting both the healthy living expo businesses and those already in the building.

Krest says the diversity is all-inclusive and offers something for all ages, so be sure to check out the demonstrations from groups like Fruitvale’s Heart and Soul Tae Kwon Do and Achillea and Co., or have a wellness discussion with Kootenay Counselling, Moving Mountains, and Dr. Amanda Chay of The Natural Path Clinic.

“People will be able to communicate and learn from local experts in those four fields, (Eat, Move, Think, Thrive) and as an exhibitor at the Kootenay Healthy Living Expo, you’ll be part of a network of professionals creating a ripple effect of positive change.”

Krest encourages residents to come out to support the expo, explaining that organizers also have a surprise for those who attend the event, but wouldn’t say what it is because … “It’s a surprise.”

The Kootenay Healthy Living Expo goes one day only on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waneta Plaza.

“It’s not just an event, it’s a celebration of well-being, a platform for our community to come together and share information about a diverse range of healing modalities to treat both mind and body,” Krest added.

Krest also revealed that the chamber is putting on another event at the Waneta Plaza in October showcasing favourite local coffee roasters and vendors from across the Kootenays. More information to come.

