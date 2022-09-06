Kootenay Columbia students head back to class

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday on regular school days

With students back in classrooms from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley today, the district RCMP remind everyone behind the wheel to pay heed in all school zones.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment will step up its presence and traffic enforcement in local school zones all week in an effort to slow down vehicle traffic as our children return to school,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“We can all contribute to our children safely arriving at school.”

Additionally, Wicentowich is reminding drivers about road rules regarding school buses.

“Please respect our local school buses when their amber/red lights are flashing,” he said. “And when they are displaying their stop signs as they pick up and drop off children. When you see a bus with flashing amber lights, you must slow down and prepare to stop.”

When the school bus is stopped and displaying flashing red lights and stop signs, drivers on both sides of the road must also stop until the school bus has completed its pick up or drop off of students.

“Do not attempt to pass the school bus at anytime during this process as it may result in serious injury or death,” Wicentowich advised.

“It is up to all motorists to watch out for the children while driving through designated school zones.”

For those who don’t abide by the school zone traffic rules and get caught — the cost of a violation ticket might be the best deterrent when it comes to future driving behaviours.

Under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, failing to stop for a school bus can result in a $368 fine, and failing to obey a school guard section can yield the driver a $167 ticket.

Further, driving 21 km/hr to 40 km/hr over the school zone speed limit is subject to a $253 fine, and 41 km/hr to 60 km/hr over can result in a $368 fine.

Drivers may also have their vehicles impounded for speeds exceeding 40 km/hr over the posted limit.

