Kootenay Columbia school trustees take office

The SD20 Board was sworn in Nov. 7

SD20 Kootenay Columbia trustees were sworn in Nov. 7.(L-R) Gordon Smith, Terry Hanik, Mark Wison, Kristin Ali, Catherine Zaitsoff, Darilyn Simister, Darrel Ganzert, Gavin Fox with Natalie Verigin, Secretary Treasurer issuing the oath of office. Trustee Stephen Piccolo is not pictured. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by SD20

School District 20 Kootenay-Columbia held the inaugural meeting for the newly-elected board on Nov. 7.

The meeting was held at Twin Rivers Elementary in Castlegar, as part of the SD20 Board’s program of scheduling meetings at different schools around the district.

Following the land acknowledgement, local knowledge keeper Ann-Marie Smith, shared how each trustee brings gifts to the board and are collectively stronger.

Together with Selina Metcalfe, District Vice-Principal of Indigenous Education, and Katherine Shearer, Superintendent, Smith drummed to begin the meeting in a good way.

Board members then took the oath of office, administered by SD20 Secretary Treasurer Natalie Verigin.

Board officers were elected including Board Chair Catherine Zaitsoff, and Vice Chair Darrel Ganzert.

The rest of the agenda included a discussion of the provincial family affordability fund, superintendent’s update, inclusive education report, and expenditures report for the month of September.

The new board, which includes two new trustees, will continue to work on goals set out in the SD20 Strategic Plan such as community engagement, strategic budgeting, and Indigenous Education.

SD20’s next meeting will be held at Glenmerry Elementary in Trail at 6:00 pm on Dec. 5.



