Kootenay Boundary regional district urges voluntary water reduction

The Kettle River Watershed is severely dry, or “Level 3,” as is the Okanagan River Watershed. If essential outdoor areas must be watered, do it in the evening, a time of low evaporation. Photo: Pawel Czerwinksi/Unsplash

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is advising residents that ongoing hot weather and minimal rain has stream water levels continuing to drop, remaining lower than normal.

“We need to use water conservatively, reducing where we can, in preparation for drier conditions ahead,” the RDKB advises.

The province has set the Boundary region at “Drought Level 3” and is now recommending a voluntary 30 per cent reduction in water use for all surface and groundwater licence holders.

“For anyone receiving water from a water supplier (irrigation district, municipality, community water system) connect with your supplier to determine what water restrictions are in place.”

More information from the Boundary Integrated Watershed Service, including drought updates, is available online: www.kettleriver.ca.

