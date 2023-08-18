Kootenay Boundary firefighters called to suspicious Rossland fire

22 firefighters from Rossland, Trail and Warfield attended the call that came in at 11 p.m. Aug. 17

Kootenay Boundary Regional Firefighters brought a blaze near Rossland under control last night. Photo: contributed by KBRFR

A suspicious fire in the Gopher Creek-Deer Park Mt. area near Rossland was brought under control by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue last night (Aug. 17).

A total of 22 firefighters from Rossland, Trail and Warfield attended the call that came in at 11 p.m.

According to a release filed by KBRFR Chief Dan Derby, the fire appears to be intentionally started.

“Crews worked the fire through out the night and have made great progress,” read the release. “No structures threatened at this time. Some smoke may be visible from Rossland. Crews on are on scene with BC Wildfire.”

The fire is under investigation and appears to be arson.

Just Posted

