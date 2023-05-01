Public works equipment on site at Trail Creek. Photo: Times file

Public works equipment on site at Trail Creek. Photo: Times file

Kootenay Boundary emergency operations remains alert

West Kootenay and Boundary snowpacks are reported to be above normal

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is advising residents to stay up-to-date with changing conditions as an element of uncertainty remains across the Kootenay Boundary.

“Our emergency program is closely monitoring the snowpack and weather conditions and will continue to support municipalities affected by washouts in the east of our region until they no longer require our assistance,” advises Mark Stephens, regional emergency manager. “We’re encouraging the public to regularly monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website, where our freshet reports are posted, and to access the latest news on our @RDKB_Emergency twitter feed.”

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated April 11 and remains so, to support the villages of Fruitvale and Warfield.

“There is forecasted heat coming up … and, with that, an anticipated increase in river levels throughout the Boundary over the next seven days,” Stephens adds. “We are currently working with our partners at the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness to monitor … weather.”

The latest reports describe the West Kootenay and Boundary snowpacks as “above normal.”

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Read more: #Local News

Contact

BC FloodCity of Trailflood watchKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenays

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias
Next story
Canada moving Sudan evacuation operations to port city as conflict continues

Just Posted

Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately after a landslide on May 2, 2023. (RDCK handout photo)
Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican

Photo: Times file
All okay in Rossland house fire

“The Way of Being,” by Frantisek Strouhal.
Works by West Kootenay artist selected for online exhibit

Muhammad Ali is seen here training at a North Vancouver boxing club in 1972 ahead of his fight against George Chuvalo. The punching bag Ali used is now hung in a Nelson dojang. Photo courtesy John Ius
In Nelson, a punching bag once used by Muhammad Ali hangs in place of honour