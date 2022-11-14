Kootenay Boundary directors sworn in

13 regional district directors to their oath to office at the Nov. 9 inaugural board meeting

At the Nov. 9 inaugural meeting of officials at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, the 13 board directors were sworn in.

L-R: Director Andy Morel, City of Rossland; Director Ali Grieve, Area A; Director Terry Martin, City of Trail; Director Steve Morissette, Village of Fruitvale; Alt. Director Raymond Masleck Village of Warfield, mayor of Warfield Frank Marino will be sworn in as director at a later date; Director Linda Worley Area B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory; Director Richard Dunsdon Village of Midway; Director Grace McGregor Area C/Christina Lake; Director Mike Walsh Village of Montrose; Director Linda Kay Wiese Area D/Rural Grand Forks; Director Everett Baker, City of Grand Forks; Director Sharen Gibbs, Area E/West Boundary; Director John Bolt, City of Greenwood.

The board also chose Linda Worley as its 2023 chair and Grace McGregor, 2023 vice-chair.

Kootenay Boundary Regional District