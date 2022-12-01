Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on the rebuild project of their Northstar Chairlift which was rendered inoperable by an arsonist on opening day last season. KAR photo.

Kimberley Alpine Resort reports fire-damaged lift may be taking test turns by weekend

Chair lift was destroyed by arson last year

Kimberley Alpine Resort has provided an update on the repairs of the Northstar Quad lift which was taken out of commission by an arsonist at the beginning of last ski season. The lift being down had a huge negative effect on Kimberley’s economy, which relies on tourism.

READ: Fire that damaged Kimberley ski hill’s chair lift deemed arson: RCMP

It has been a long process rebuilding the lift but KAR’s update is a positive one.

In a social media post from manager Ted Funston and the team at KAR, it was announced that the lift may be taking test turns by this weekend.

“We are stoked to report that the repair is proceeding really well on the Northstar Quad,” the post said. “All the required parts have arrived on site and have been installed in the lift. The Leitner Poma crews are back on site and are working diligently to get the lift operational as soon as they can. We hope to see the lift start turning as early as this weekend. And then once the testing and certification process is complete, we plan to open on the earliest date we can, sometime during the third week of December. We will publish an exact date as soon as we can.

“We want to thank Leitner Poma once again for doing everything they can to get us all skiing and riding before Christmas. Please check back very soon as we will be excited to update you when the lift first turns.”

And in more positive news, Funston reports that over a metre of snow has fallen this fall and conditions on the mountain are rapidly improving. The last month has been the best month for snow making they have ever had at KAR, he said.

READ: KAR provides update on repair to arson-damaged chairlift


