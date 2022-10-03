KidSport Greater Trail reaches milestone

KidSport Greater Trail funded its 500th young athlete this year, accessing more than $100K in grants that help families with barriers participate in organized sport. Photo: Jim Bailey

KidSport Greater Trail announced that it has funded its 500th athlete this year and surpassed $100,000 in grants.

The milestone is amazing news for the local program that has enabled on average almost 50 children per year to participate in a season of sport.

“Funding our 500th child and reaching this financial milestone in terms of dollars donated to kids in our area is extremely rewarding,” said Betty Anne Marino, KidSport Greater Trail Chair. “We are so proud of the long-standing community support that has made our work possible. Everyone from the volunteers that run the sport organizations to our partners who help keep us funded.”

The announcement comes as the Province celebrated KidSport BC Week, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, and recognizes the success of local chapters like Greater Trail’s.

“We know how important it is for children and youth to participate in sport and physical activities,” said Melanie Mark, Hli Haykwhl Ẃii Xsgaak, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Sport is the great equalizer. It has the power to heal, to promote good health and to lead children and youth to brighter futures.

“No child should be benched because of their family’s finances. That’s why we are investing in several programs, to take the financial barriers out of the game. Our government is committed to move the dial so all children and youth can thrive, dream big and shine in all aspects of their lives.”

Operating since 2011, the Trail chapter’s six volunteers manage the requests for donations to cover registration fees in a variety of sports.

Alpine skiing, athletics, baseball, basketball, bowling, cross country skiing, field hockey, figure skating, gymnastics, hockey, karate, snowboarding, school sports, soccer, swimming, and softball are sports that have been funded locally, however there is an entire list of others that are available for grants.

With the lifting of COVID restrictions, the local chapter is keen to see a resurgence in sport participation and hope residents are aware of the funding available to ensure all kids can play.

“If you have a child or know of one that wants to play but faces financial barriers, please contact us – we’re here to help,” added Marino.

Applications are available for download online or can be picked up at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre or at the FAIR office in East Trail. Completed applications can also be dropped off at the Aquatic Centre.

About KidSport: KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that helps remove financial barriers that prevent kids from playing sport by providing assistance for registration fees for children aged 18 and under. Learn more about KidSport Greater Trail by visiting https://kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/greater-trail/. Stay connected with your local chapter by following @KidSportGreaterTrail on Facebook and Instagram.

City of TrailLocal SportsRossland