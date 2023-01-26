(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room

Katherine Lowe ​has agreed to a public reprimand including a breach of ethical practice

A Kelowna registered nurse has been reprimanded for a breach of ethical practice after an Indigenous person was left unresponsive in an emergency room.

A decision by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives states a panel of inquiry approved a consent agreement between the college and Katherine Lowe regarding practice issues that occurred in Sept. 2021 while she was working as an emergency room nurse.

“Ms. Lowe found an Indigenous person apparently pulseless and unresponsive in the vestibule of the emergency department,” according to the decision.

“Ms. Lowe did not adequately assess or perform any resuscitative measures for them, concluding they were deceased. Further, she did not meet documentation standards related to the said incident.”

Lowe ​has allowed her registration to lapse but has agreed to a public reprimand for a breach of ethical practice, documentation, client-focused provision of care, and duty to provide care standards.

If she should successfully reapply for registration in B.C., Lowe has voluntarily agreed to conditions on her practice including a suspension of her nursing registration for two months, and education in documentation, ethics, and Indigenous cultural safety.

READ MORE: ‘Coffee with a Cop’ completes successful January, more events in the future: Kelowna RCMP

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HospitalsKelownanurse

Previous story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine
Next story
PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh talks healthcare in one-on-one interview

Just Posted

The old curling club building in the centre of Slocan is slated for demolition, to be replaced with an affordable housing development. Photo: Mark Page
Former Slocan curling rink to be torn down for affordable housing

The 2023 Fun Trolloppet ski event was held on Sunday, January 22 with almost 200 participants! After a two-year hiatus with Covid, there was lots of interest. The day was grand as the weather and sunshine could not have been any better. Blue skies and lots of smiles. We had five categories from the 2km Tiny Trolls, 8km Mega Trolls to the 20km Bronze, 30km Silver, and 40 km Gold. And as usual, the Viking troll was there to start the race. The Castlegar Nordic, Ski Society would like to thank our many sponsors. Mallards Source for Sports. No frills. Safeway. Kootenay Market. Kootenay Valley Water. Canadian Tire. Tim Hortons And, of course, a big shout out to our many volunteers that helped with registration, endless amounts of great baking, and just being there to cheer on the skiers! Thank you!
Castlegar Ski Club’s Troll Loppet roars back to life

Thursday (Jan. 17) Minister Anna Kang (right) toured the city with Mayor Colleen Jones (middle) and Trail councillors Bev Benson, Paul Butler, Nick Cashol, Thea Hanson, Terry Martin, and Doug Wilson. Photo: City of Trail/Instagram
Minister tours city with Trail council; update on shelter

RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. Photo: The Canadian Press
Trail RCMP arrest Nelson man for brandishing knife, drug possession