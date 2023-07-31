Kamloops residents wake up to ash and smoke from Rossmoore Lake wildfire

The 2,721 hectare blaze is still considered to be ‘out of control’ after burning for nearly 2 weeks

Overnight wind blew smoke and ash from Rossmoore Lake wildfire, located approximately 10 km south of Kamloops, into the city.

Currently, there is no increased threat to structures in Kamloops, Lac Le Jeune or highway corridors but hot, dry and windy conditions forecast over the coming days will likely increase fire behaviour.

Smoke and potential smoke columns will likely be visible from Kamloops and the surrounding area in the late afternoon for several days.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire is currently exhibiting increased fire behaviour, resulting in a column and widespread smoke visible from Kamloops and Highway 5/5A. The fire is active on the west flank in areas with dense trees. #BCHwy5 #BCHwy5A pic.twitter.com/HvBPCU6HtH — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 31, 2023

The 2,721 hectare blaze is considered to be ‘out of control’ by the BC Wildfire Service but has remained steady for the past few days after being discovered on July 21. The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

The fire first sparked approximately 25 km from Kamloops but has since grown and encroached on the city. The blaze is located between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

A team of 125 ground crews, eight helicopters and 34 pieces of heavy equipment are working on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

Ground crews have been directly attacking the blaze with water while others are extinguishing hot spots and creating fire breaks by removing fuel and igniting small-scale hand ignitions.

Structure protection crews have also been assigned to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire and have been working through the night to patrol priority areas.

One structure has been destroyed in the fire.

There are currently 357 active wildfires in the province and the Rossmoore Lake blaze is considered to be one of 14 wildfires of note.

Visit EmergencyInfoBC.ca for up-to-date evacuation information.

For several nights, @KamFire has conducted night operations on the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire (K22024). From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night, a structure protection task force patrols priority areas and extinguishes hot spots. #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/ZpxOjAWTTl — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 27, 2023

