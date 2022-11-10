Jessie Simpson was left with life-altering injuries after being attacked with a metal baseball bat on June 19, 2016. (Sue Simpson/Facebook photo)

Jessie Simpson was left with life-altering injuries after being attacked with a metal baseball bat on June 19, 2016. (Sue Simpson/Facebook photo)

Kamloops attack victim eagerly awaiting annual Christmas cards

Cards have come from as far as England to wish Jessie a Merry Christmas

The snow is falling and once again Sue Simpson of Kamloops is asking everyone to send Christmas cards to her son Jessie.

Simpson says she has requested cards over the past three years because it gives them something to do together in Jessie’s care home.

“Some years we got 300 to 500 cards for Jessie and he absolutely loves them,” Simpson said.

Jessie spends most of his days living in a care facility after being attacked with a baseball bat in 2016.

Over the summer, Simpson was able to bring Jessie home on weekends for the first time since the attack, but the slick roads of winter will prevent Jessie from being home for Christmas.

“It’s something to do for him when it’s cold out and it’s yucky and he can’t do much else.”

Simpson says Jessie loves cards with jokes, bright colours, and fun pictures.

Cards can be mailed to:

Jessie Simpson

P.O. Box 233

Savona, B.C.

V0K 2J0

E-cards can also be sent to suesimpson97@gmail.com.

“We’ll be reading cards for months. He looks forward to them,” Simpson said. Cards have come in from all over in past years. Sue says mail has been sent from Las Vegas, Mexico and even England.

“It made my Christmas last year.”

Simpson continues to raise funds for costs of transportation and other necessities for Jessie through GoFundMe.

