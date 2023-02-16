Join the trek, Kootenay Rockies West Ale Trail

Visit local brew pubs and get your passport stamped for a chance to win the BC Ale Trail Grand Prize

Trail Beer Refinery Taproom Manager Marnie Lewis pours a refreshing Trail Ale to kick off this reporter’s journey on the Kootenay Rockies West Ale Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey

It may be the most satisfying trek ever taken in the Kootenays.

Greater Trail residents are invited to navigate the Kootenay Rockies West Ale Trail for the month of February.

Beer lovers can explore a diverse mix of craft breweries and taphouses on the Ale Trail including the Trail Beer Refinery and the Rossland Beer Company, with a chance to win great prizes and a grand prize along the way.

The Kootenay path offers a bevy of mountain activities while the trek is underway, stunning views along Columbia, Kootenay, and Kaslo Rivers and Kootenay Lake, boutique places to stay, curious attractions, dining, shopping, arts, culture, and heart-racing adventures. Peppered throughout this paradise is a diverse array of creative, entrepreneurial craft breweries and taphouses.

Pick up a Tasting Passport from one of the 11 participating businesses, and collect a unique stamp with purchase at each venue, while sampling new brews and supporting local brew pubs.

Tasters require six unique stamps in a minimum of two communities (Castlegar, Salmo, Kaslo, Nelson, Rossland, or Trail) to receive a branded beer mug, and be entered into a draw to win a unique beer-themed 4-Night Travel Package ($1,000 value).

In addition to the Trail and Rossland craft brewers, other venues include Erie Creek Brewing in Salmo, Tailout Brewing and Lions Head Smoke and Brew Pub in Castlegar, the Angry Hen Brewing in Kaslo, and Nelson’s Backroads Brewing, Broken Hill, Mike’s Place Pub, Torchlight Brewing Co. and Nelson Brewing Co.

And don’t stop at one passport, but fill as many as you can until the closing date of Feb. 28.

The random prize draw will take place following the contest period once all of the completed passports have been collected. Participating brew pubs, businesses and tourism organizations will also provide some awesome swag and prizes for additional entries.

The BC Ale Trail and all the businesses participating are committed to ensuring that alcohol is enjoyed responsibly – we encourage nominating a designated driver for this road trip.

Those who choose not to consume alcohol can also participate by purchasing swag, food and/or non-alcoholic drinks.

Visit BC Ale Trail’s website, bcaletrail.ca, for further information.

