Interior Health issues drug alert for Greater Trail

Samples of Fentanyl and benzodiazepine are 3 to 4 times stronger than average

Interior Heath has issued a drug alert for Greater Trail and surrounding municipalities.

According go a release by the Interior Health Harm Reduction Team, two samples containing high levels of Fentanyl and benzodiazepines were collected and sent to Substance in Victoria for PS-MS testing.

Both samples are 3 to 4 times stronger than the average down sample and include benzos at a strength much higher than on average as well.

Please ensure clients are aware of safer drug use tips that can help prevent overdose as well as where they can access naloxone, drug checking and other overdose prevention services in your community.

Consuming the drug brings a high risk of overdose and death, with a risk of unconsciousness not being resolved by Naloxone.

Symptoms include more drowsy than usual, memory loss, nausea, heavy nod, dizziness, associated with multiple overdoses.

Get the LifeGuard App – lifeguarddh.com and call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you.

The IH Drug Alert is in effect until August 16.

