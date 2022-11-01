Teens who want to participate have until Nov. 15 to submit their entries. Image: Interior Health

Teens who want to participate have until Nov. 15 to submit their entries. Image: Interior Health

Interior Health invites young artists to ‘Take a Breath’

More information on how to enter the contest can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca/takeabreath

Interior Health (IH) has launched a youth poster contest, Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping for youth living in the Interior region.

Different from many other campaigns that focus exclusively on the health concerns of using these products, this contest asks youths to share their perspective on the issue.

In Take a Breath, teens enrolled in grades 8 to 12 are invited to submit an original artwork in the form of a poster in one of five themes.

Themes include important facts about smoking and vaping; the importance of ceremonial tobacco; strategies used by tobacco and vaping companies to promote their products; how these products impact teens’ lives; and the environmental impact of tobacco and vaping.

The contest was developed by the Tobacco and Vapour Reduction Team at IH to be a fresh, innovative approach for engaging with youth in meaningful conversations about tobacco use and vaping and how it affects them and their friends, family, school, community and environment.

The team worked in collaboration with teens from the McCreary Centre Society, who will also serve as judges in selecting the winners for the contest. The intention is to recruit and share messages that are made by youth for youth.

Teens who want to participate have until Nov. 15 to submit their entries for a chance to win a $150 gift card of their choice. The artwork and messages of the winning posters will be celebrated and recognized by being professionally printed and posted in schools and communities across the IH region.

More information on how to enter the contest can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca/takeabreath.

McCreary Centre Society is a non-government nonprofit committed to improving the health of B.C. youth through research, evaluation and community-based projects.

ArtBC Healthinteriorbcvaping

Previous story
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Next story
Alleged thief gives up stolen wallet after confrontation at Chilliwack store

Just Posted

The City of Rossland will host the swearing in ceremony of all elected officials in Greater Trail.
Greater Trail councils to participate in Regional Oath of Office ceremony

Brenda Hooper, chair of the Greater Trail Hospice Society, invites all to Grief Support Training workshops. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail hospice course addresses loss and grief

Reach for the Mic winners Zavenda Blackmore, Matty Turner, and Hillaree Blackmore pose together on stage after the competition on Oct. 28. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston’s Reach for the Mic singers take home prizes

Residents can access applications for the new Rossland Yards building. (Jim Bailey photo)
Tenant applications open for Rossland Yards